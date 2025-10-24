The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that crime rates in the nation’s capital have dropped significantly under the current administration.

Advertisement

Wike made this known on Friday during his monthly media parley in Abuja, where he commended security agencies for their efforts in maintaining peace and order across the territory.

According to the minister, while isolated incidents of crime still occurred, available data indicated that the overall crime rate has “drastically reduced” in recent months.

Advertisement

“It is our responsibility to protect life. It’s not just because a colleague of yours is involved, and that means it’s a spike,” Wike told journalists. “But if another person dies, you won’t bother about it.”

He challenged those claiming there was a surge in insecurity in the FCT to back their claims with credible statistics, stressing that law enforcement agencies had recorded major progress in curbing criminal activities.

“If you give us statistics, you will see that security agencies have done well. The rate of crime has drastically reduced. That does not mean that you cannot see any crime being committed,” he said.

Wike added that crime was a universal phenomenon that could not be completely eradicated but could be effectively managed through proactive security measures.

“All over the world, every day you wake up, crime is being committed here and there,” the minister noted. “So when you talk about a spike, what is your statistics? Just because a colleague of yours, something happened yesterday?”

He reaffirmed the FCT Administration’s commitment to working closely with security agencies to sustain ongoing efforts at safeguarding lives and property in the capital territory.