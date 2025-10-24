The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has clarified that the ongoing issues surrounding River Park Estate in Lugbe area of Abuja were part of efforts by the FCT Administration to protect residents and regularise land ownership within the territory.

Speaking during his monthly media parley in Abuja on Friday, Wike addressed recent controversies regarding land administration, conversion of park lands, and disputes involving estate developers and third-party agreements.

According to the minister, contrary to claims circulating in some quarters, the FCT Administration had no direct business relationship with River Park Estate, but was acting to ensure that residents who have legitimately acquired property there are not unduly affected by the expiration of existing agreements.

“What is happening at River Park is the FCT doing everything possible to protect the residents of the FCT,” Wike said.

“Even though we have no business with River Park, we are doing everything possible to protect them.”

He explained that the original agreement between River Park and a third party acting on behalf of the FCT Administration had expired, prompting the government to step in and regularise the situation.

“The agreement they signed with a third party on behalf of FCT has expired. We say ‘okay, we are going to give you a new title showing that you are there’. But saying that River Park owns that place is not correct,” he clarified.

“We said to protect the people who you have sold land to, we will give you another title showing that you own the place. What is happening at River Park is about protecting people, not blackmail.”

Wike decried what he described as a pattern of blackmail from developers whenever the Administration insisted on due process, stressing that his leadership will not bow to pressure or manipulation.

“If you want to do the right thing, blackmail comes in — and we will not be moved by that,” he said.

The minister further addressed concerns over similar land-related issues across the FCT, including areas such as Gwarinpa and Life Camp.

He noted that many past allocations meant for parks and gardens were later converted into commercial or residential developments without approval.

“Before now, people were allocated lands for parks and gardens, and after two years, you see applications for conversion to comprehensive development. The Administration said no — this is not our agreement,” Wike stated.

He revealed that a committee was set up to review land allocations and ensure proper coordination among relevant departments before any approval is granted.

“If you want land for real estate, apply to the department responsible and bring it to the attention of the minister. If you want it for parks and gardens, also bring it to the attention of the minister. That’s what you are seeing today,” he explained.

Wike also mentioned that the long-standing issues between the FCT Administration, Sunrise Estate, and FACO have been resolved, adding that similar disputes will be addressed in line with the law.