Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says individuals who have attained the age of criminal responsibility must be answerable for their actions, regardless of biological age.

Force public relations officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the provision was very clear under the Nigerian law.

He said the provision was in line with global practices, where accountability was upheld for young individuals who commit serious offenses.

Adejobi said the clarification followed public opinion over the arraignment of 76 alleged minors over terrorism, arson and treasonable felony by the Nigeria Police.

According to him, in managing the detention and arraignment of these suspects, the Nigeria Police has rigorously adhered to legal provisions to ensure fairness and accountability under the rule of law.

He said the suspects were initially presented in court, where they were formally charged, with a remand order issued by the court.

“Throughout this process, the police have worked to balance justice with compassion, ensuring that each suspect’s basic rights and privileges are respected, including access to medical care and other necessary provisions.

“An unexpected incident in court saw six of the suspects suddenly rush out and faint on Oct. 1, drawing media attention in a deliberate and scripted manner to draw negative attention.

“Medical aid was promptly provided to these individuals, demonstrating the Police Force’s commitment to the welfare of those in its custody, irrespective of the allegations they face.

“While committed to upholding justice, the Nigeria Police Force remains sensitive to the rights of all individuals, including young persons,” he said.

According to him, as seen in other jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, age does not exempt individuals from facing legal consequences.

He said the Nigeria Police was aware of public interest in the case and assured that its officers would maintain professionalism throughout the legal process.

Adejobi enjoined the public to view the case without undue bias, adding that the force remains focused on a transparent pursuit of justice.

He said the force would remain committed to aligning with best practices, upholding both the rule of law and respect for human dignity. (NAN)