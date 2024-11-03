Police authorities have transferred the case file of the 114 #EndBadGovernance protesters including minors to the Office of the Attorney-general of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The AGF, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) on Friday night directed the police to transfer the case file of the suspects to his office.

LEADERSHIP SUNDAY can authoritatively reveal that the case file is already with the AGF.

A reliable source told our correspondent that a new date had been fixed for hearing of the case this week from the initial adjourned date of January 24, 2025.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted a N10m bail each to 114 protesters including the minors.

They were accused of burning police stations, High Court complex and the National Communications Commission (NCC) complex during the #EndBadGovernance protests.

The total sum of the bail granted the accused persons was N1,140,000,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Justice Egwatu granted the defendants bail after submission from the lawyers representing the defendants and the Inspector General of Police.

The source said, “As directed by the AGF, the case files of the #EndBadGovernance protesters who were arraigned in court by the police last week have been transfered to the AGF. Baring any last minute change, a new date has been fixed for the hearing of the case during the new week and all parties involved have been notified.”

There was public outcry over the arraignment of minors among suspects brought before the court on Friday.

Condemnations trailed the action of the police which made the AGF to quickly intervene.

The AGF immediately called for the case file of the suspect arrested during the August 1 #Endbadgocernmenance protest.

There were allegations that some of those brought before the court for trial were minors.

In a statement late Friday, the AGF said, “It has just come to my notice that the police have arraigned those arrested in connection with the end bad governance violent protest in court for various offences including treason.

“There are some issues my office we will need to look into regarding the matter to enable me take an informed decision. I am aware that the court has remanded the defendants in detention centres and adjourned the case to January.

“It is not within my power to vary the order of the court remanding the defendants in detention centres and adjourning the case to January. I have, however, directed the Nigeria Police to transfer the casefile to my office and hand over same to the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) on Saturday 2nd November, 2024.

“I have further directed the DPPF to immediately put machinery in motion for consideration of the court to bring the adjournment date forward (an earlier date).”

During their arraignment, Nura Ibrahim (24 years old) and 75 others (ages ranging from 14 to 30) were accused of acting in concert with Andrew Martin Wynne to destabilise Nigeria.

They were alleged to have attacked and injured police officers and burned police stations, a High Court Complex, NCC complex, Kaduna Investment and Promotions Agency office and the NURTW office, similar to accusations levelled against 10 other protesters in another court.

Audu Garba, counsel to the prosecution, asked the court to discharge four of the defendants who fell ill in court, adding that they would be re-arraigned once they recover following medical treatment.

Justice Egwatu ruled that since the charges against the four defendants had been withdrawn by the prosecution, their names were struck out.

After the t10-count charge was read to the defendants, they pleaded not guilty, allowing their legal team to apply for bail.

The prosecution stated that bail remained within the discretionary purview of the court, irrespective of relevant laws.

In ruling on the bail, Justice Egwatu noted that some of the defendants were under 18 years old, and the defendants’ lawyers had promised not to interfere with the trial or destroy evidence.

He also noted that the prosecution did not contest the defendants’ submissions.

“The defendants are granted bail in the sum of N10 million each,” the judge said, directing the defendants to provide sureties in a like sum, which must include a civil servant and their parent or sibling.

He ordered the adults to be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Service, while the minors would be remanded in the Borstal Home of the Correctional Service. The case was then adjourned to January 24, 2025 for hearing.