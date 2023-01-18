There seems to be no end in sight to the crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP) as an interest group within the party, Nigerians Arise (NA), has called for the immediate sack of the suspended National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Abayomi Arabambi.

The group is a statement signed by its National Chairman, Eniola Arowolo and Secretary, Hauwa Idris, accusing Arabambi of gross misconduct.

It lamented that despite the suspension of the party official over his role in the suspension of Dr. Doyin Okupe, the Ex-Director-General of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), the suspended spokesman has continued to work against the interest of the party.

According to the group, Arabambi had since his suspension demonstrated greater mischief by inflicting more injuries on the fortunes of the party through anti party activities.

The statement reads “we are forced to call for the expulsion of LP’s suspended National Publicity Secretary with immediate effect before he and his allies outside the party succeed in truncating the coming victory of Peter Obi and the LP.

In his reaction, Arabambi who admitted criticizing the party leadership said his decision was borne out of his desire to ensure that things go right in the party, as some leaders of the LP were engaged in questionable activities including forgery.

ADVERTISEMENT