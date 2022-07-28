Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Cross River State All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy chairman, Prince Eka Williams, has been appointed by the State party chairman, Mr. Alphonsus Eba Ogar, as the State Coordinator of all support groups of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the State.

Williams’ appointment, which takes immediate effect, would enable the leadership of the party in the state streamline the coordination of the various registered support groups for effective and efficient delivery of campaign activities.

Prince Williams will brings his wealth of experience to bare as a former coordinator of Neighbor 2 Neighbor Campaign Network and coordinator of over 20,000 support groups during President Jonathan campaign days.

Speaking on the development, an APC youth leader in the state, Comrade Bassey Adam, described Williams as one with the political clout to make things happen any time any day.

“Williams wealth of experience will help him to drive the process to a logical conclusion without the party leadership having any regret.

“As a chartered Accountant by training, I think this is the right place and time that the managerial efficiency which he has can come to bare.

“Eka Williams has in the last two decades been managing both men and material resources, a businessman, a politician, and a Life Coach whom many in his immediate constituency see as a great mobilizer.

“He is good for the task ahead. Apart from being a mobilizer of men and resources, Prince Williams had been the coodinator of Neighbor 2 Neighbor campaign Network and coodinator of over 20,000 support groups during President Jonathan campaign days of Goodluck Support Group,” the youth leader stated.