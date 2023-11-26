A Cross River State-based businessman, Sir Kells Mbeh Williams, has launched a Foundation to immortalise his late parents, Nma Lucy and Williams Abang, who passed away decades ago, saying that the initiative would be taking care of the aged and widows who are unable to fend for themselves.

The philanthropist also feted about 121 aged and widows as a way to mark his 63rd birthday anniversary, which he said meant a lot to him.

Speaking in an interactive session with LEADERSHIP at Akparabong community, Ikom LGA of Cross River State shortly after feeding 121 aged women and widows with food and donations of undisclosed amount of cash, Mbeh Williams stated that his action was the only way to appreciate God at 63.

“I had a vow with God Almighty that once He allows me to hit 63, I will celebrate with underprivileged people because my late father did not make it up to 63.

“I am celebrating with the underprivileged, and it’s a fulfilment of the vow that I made with God that if He allow me to surpass the years my late dad spent on earth, I will celebrate Him.

“This initiative is to cushion the effect of subsidy removal, to tackle economic hardship. This is the only way I could reach out to them. It amazes me when I hear people make comments, saying: ‘I own this and that, have this and that’, when we die, we go home with nothing.

“You have one car to drive, one house to live. All the claims made about material possession while underprivileged around you have nothing to eat makes no sense.

“It’s the only way to send a message to those withholding commonwealth of the people to reach out to the underprivileged. I have instances where this Foundation had bought artificial legs to those in need in the last 17 years.”

When asked to mention names of those who benefited from the artificial limbs, Williams responded: “Like the Bible tells us…’Be careful not to do your acts of righteousness before men, to be seen by them. If you do, you will have no reward from your father in heaven.'”

In his remarks, the State’s Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, Prince Eka Williams, eulogised Williams’ virtues, describing him as an elder brother who mentored him and his clergman younger brother to find thier feat, stressing that the strokes of cane they received from the celebrant when they were growing up helped in producing results today.