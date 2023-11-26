Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), over the weekend, raided a lounge in Osogbo, the Osun State capital where a night party organized for illicit substance abuse was going to be held and arrested some of the organisers who were found with drug exhibits.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said the raid followed credible intelligence that some persons were going to hold a night party tagged “Unholy Alliance…for Stoners and Drunkards” where different types of illicit substances were going to be sold and consumed by patrons.

He said soon after the organisers began to gather at Berrymist Lounge located in the Ofatedo area of Osogbo to start the party, NDLEA operatives swooped on them, arrested them and recovered illicit substances of abuse and drug paraphernalia from them.

Those arrested include Ikotu Omolayo, 25; Fola Olabode, 30, and Akorede Adunni Ajibola, 22.

The NDLEA also said the management of the Lounge has also been invited for further investigation.

This comes on the heels of an earlier raid on Thursday 23rd Nov. at Area 5 forest reserve, Ile-Ife where operatives recovered 156kgs of cannabis sativa.

Also, NDLEA operatives in Ogun State on Friday 24th November arrested two suspects: Adamu Ibrahim and Nura Sani at Ileke trailer garage, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway with 859 kilograms of cannabis sativa concealed among bags of sugar in a truck for onward transportation to Mokwa, Niger state.

The NDLEA said the consignment was loaded in Ogbese, Ondo state and hidden among bags of cement in a truck before being transloaded into another trailer bearing sugar in Ogun state.

In Edo state, operatives on Monday 20th Nov. stormed a warehouse at Obi Camp in Owan West LGA where they recovered 338kgs of cannabis concealed in sacks of charcoal, while in another operation in Ikhin forest, Owan East LGA, NDLEA officers seized 235kgs of the same psychoactive substance on Saturday 25th Nov.

A suspect, Onah Kenneth Ikechukwu, 32, was arrested at Jattu, Etsako West LGA with 11,690 capsules of tramadol, 295 bottles of codeine syrup and various quantities of Molly, Cannabis and Methamphetamine on Wednesday 22nd Nov.