Cross River Ex-Senator, Odey, Buries 102-yr-old Dad In Grand Style

A former Senator representing Cross River North at the National Assembly, Senator Stephen Odey, Friday, committed the remains of his 102-year-old father, Late Pa Odey Mboh, to mother earth in Cross River State.

Late Pa Odey was a native of Alifokpa Community, Yachie village in Yala LGA of Cross River State, who until his death, was a retired farmer known for the cultivation and harvesting of large tonnes of rice and yams in commercial quantities.

In his homily at the funeral service, which took place at the Mater Ecclesiae Parish, Alifokpa Yache, Rev. Father Ogwu Denis Ejikepang urged the deceased’s family not to weep but give praise to the Lord, whom Pa Odey had gone to be with.