The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Cross River State has urged the state government to increase funding for the education sector from 15% to 26% of the annual budget.

The union’s chairman, Comrade Gregory Olayi, made the call at the 2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration at the U.J. Esuene Sports Stadium in Calabar.

Olayi also demanded the promotion of teachers to Grade Level 17 and appointment as permanent secretaries, citing similar practices in neighbouring states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Rivers. He said meeting teachers’ demands would boost productivity.

He equally highlighted key issues, including the release of education budget, employment of more teachers in primary and secondary schools and prompt payment of salaries for primary school teachers.

The NUT chief lamented that the current teacher shortage has created vacancies, particularly after 200 teachers moved from secondary schools and 100 from primary schools to the mainstream sector.

He urged the state government to address these concerns to revitalise the education sector.

In his response, Governor Bassey Otu, who was represented at the event by the state commissioner for Education, Prof. Stephen Odey, assured the teachers of the state government’s willingness to make the teaching profession attractive.

He said the state government has concluded arrangements for the establishment of an education trust fund to provide succour for teachers in the state.

“We are doing a radical transformation at the Secondary Education Board that would favour those in the teaching profession,” Odey said.