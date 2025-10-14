Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) branch has announced its intention to join the nationwide strike action.

The decision comes after the national ASUU declared the strike to address various grievances, including the implementation of agreements, payment of withheld salaries, and improved welfare packages for lecturers.

According to the chairman of the UNICROSS branch of ASUU, Dr Patrick Ushie, the union will participate in the strike because it uses the same consolidated university template for salaries as other federal institutions.

He emphasised that the union’s decision to join the strike is based on the fact that they are affected by the same issues that prompted the national ASUU to declare the strike.

The strike is expected to disrupt academic activities at the university, and the union has urged its members to observe the strike in accordance with the national directive.

Despite the federal government’s warning that it will enforce the “no work, no pay” policy during the strike, ASUU remains resolute in its demands for better working conditions and improved university funding.