The deputy chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Prince Eka Williams, has threatened to institute a legal action against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Ikom 1 State Constituency election in the just-concluded March 18 Assembly polls, Mr. Samuel Neji Abang.

Abang was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). But, Williams said they will upturn the victory through the court.

He spoke while reacting to the outcome of House of Assembly elections for Ikom 1 State Constituency on Tuesday during a telephone interview with LEADERSHIP.

The state deputy chairman of APC described the marginal victory of the PDP candidate in Ikom state constituency as a “pyrrhic victory” that cannot withstand legal scrutiny.

Williams alleged that massive irregularities took place in the two wards of Ofutop and some polling units in Ikom Urban that led the electoral umpire erroneously declaring the PDP candidate winner of the election.

The party chieftain recounted how his efforts, together with that of former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba, led to the massive victory of the APC in Akparabong Ward in spite of the fact that the PDP candidate comes from same Ward with them.

“We were able to dismantle Prof. Sandy Onor’s and PDP’s rigging machinery led by two PDP chieftains in the ward.

“They compromised INEC officials and attempted to hide electoral materials but we caught them and insisted that the elections must be held in accordance with the rules and we defeated them roundly in Akparabong Ward,” he stated.

Williams also accused the opposition PDP of massive rigging in Ofutop 1 and 2, compromising the election in parts of Urban Ward in the State constituency election.

He threatened that the paltry 35-vote difference with which the PDP managed to win in the House of Assembly election of the March 18 would certainly be overturned by the time the APC institute a legal action against the PDP.

“We ‘ll meet them in court to challenge this victory. It cannot stand. Comrade Agbor Bassey of the APC whose mandate was stolen will reclaim his mandate in court,” Williams declared.

But, reacting, the PDP candidate and winner of the House of Assembly election, Mr. Samuel Neji Abang, denied the allegations, stressing that he won the election without any rigging.

“The APC Deputy Chairman’s claims are baseless, spoken out of malice and lies,” Abang stated.

Also reacting, a chieftain of the PDP and former member of House of Representatives, who represented Ikom/Boki federal constituency of Cross Rivers State, Hon. Jones Tangban, advised the APC to accept defeat in good faith, pointing out that in every contest there is bound to be a winner and loser.