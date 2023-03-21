The leadership of Tiv Cultural And Social Associations in Taraba State has pronounced that the emergence of the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Agbu Kefas, as governor-elect of the State will mark the end of Tiv/Jukun crisis that has been persistent for decades.

President General of the Association, Comr. Joshua John Ayagwa, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Jalingo, Taraba State capital on Tuesday hours after the declaration of the State’s governorship results where Kefas of PDP scored the highest number of votes to defeat his opponents in the race.

Ayagwa, who called on the entire Tiv people of the State to support the incoming administration of Agbu after swearing-in on May 29, 2023, said himself and other Tiv stakeholders have intensively engaged Agbu on critical issues bothering the Tiv people in the State before throwing their weight behind his election as governor in the State.

“While we were campaigning for the PDP candidate, I urged my people to queue behind him for victory. Today, by the grace of God we have gotten the victory.

“One paramount thing a Tiv man need most in Taraba State is peace. Agbu is capable of giving us the desired peace between the Tivs and Jukuns and all other tribes in Taraba State.

“In as much as we need peace from him, he also need our cooperation to consolidate and achieve development in the State.

“My call on our people is to trust him, support him and encourage him, thereafter the Tiv, Jukun crisis would become a thing of the past. He has been a man of peace and his peace initiatives while working in the Niger Delta would go a long way by putting to an end to our prolonged crisis in the State,” Ayagwa stated.