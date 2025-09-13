Ryan Crouser made light of having missed most of the season through injury to become only the second man to win three successive world outdoor Shot Put titles in Tokyo on Saturday.

Advertisement

Crouser won with a mark of 22.34 metres, Mexican Uziel Munoz took a surprise silver medal on his last throw in a national record of 21.97m and Italy’s European champion Leonardo Fabbri, clinched the bronze just three centimetres behind.

Crouser, the 32-year-old American world record holder and triple Olympic champion, emulates Werner Guenthoer of Switzerland, who achieved that feat in 1987, 1991 and 1993.

It was an engrossing contest from start to finish.

Crouser took the lead with his second round throw of 21.99m passing fellow veteran and 2017 champion Tom Walsh’s opening gambit of 21.58m.

The second round proved costly to Walsh as he was relegated to third by Fabbri, who registered a mark of 21.83m.

However, the old warrior Walsh fought back, and in the fifth and penultimate round, summoned the last immense effort to reach out to 21.94.

Fabbri, 28, replied in killer fashion by launching a throw of 21.94 to move back ahead of Walsh due to countback.

In a remarkable round of throwing – which will have delighted World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe, who reiterated on Friday this as his favoured event outside of the two track events where he competed – Crouser recorded a mark of 22.34m.

This had the genial American roaring with delight and waving his arms at the crowd to get their applause.

Munoz then landed one in the heart of Walsh as the Mexican recorded his silver medal-winning mark.

The fight had gone out of Walsh, who threw a limp effort in response – Fabbri’s energy too was spent and Crouser raised his arms to the sky once again confirming his legendary status in the sport.