The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church has inaugurated the new executive members of the church in Ondo State.

The chairman of the NEC, His Eminence Emmanuel Owomoyela, who performed the inauguration in Akure, the Ondo State capital,

denied reports of leadership crisis in the state chapter of the church.

At the occasion, Primate (Dr) Ade Ademisokun-Turton (Onibode) was unanimously elected as the new chairman while Most Rev Apostle Philemon Omowanle, Most Special Apostle Oluwasina Adeniran and Superior Apostle Emanuel Akadiri were appointed vice chairmen respectively, and Prophet Ogundele was appointed as secretary.

Speaking during the inauguration, Owomoyela, said: “You are all witnesses to what just happened in Ondo State now. I think what you seen today speaks for itself. Do you see rancour? And then I say there was no leadership tussle, I mean it.

“There was no leadership tussle to start with. What happened was that the term of an executive expired and they refuse to leave office and we told them that we don’t recognise them anymore.

“And we want to reconstitute the executives of Ondo State. Does that amount to a leadership tussle? Today’s event implies that where things are left unattended, you cannot see progress.

“There has been a vacuum in the state since the time we dissolved the executives and that is why what has happened is the beginning of a new era in the development of the C/S church in Ondo State.

“It is going to usher in a period of re-organisation and re-constitution. With the calibre of the executives that has been put in place, I can see that Ondo State stand a chance of great a leadership role.

“Orimolade is from Ondo State and now Ondo State is being placed in a position to continue to play that leadership role. That is the implication.”

In his acceptance speech, the new state chairman, Primate (Dr) Ade Ademisokun-Turton, who described the C&S church as the first Pentecostal church in Nigeria, promised that his administration will work to regain the right of place of the church.

Ademisokun-Turton said, “We’ll hit the ground running, reconciling all Cherubim and Seraphim churches. You know C&S seems larger in Ondo State, it’s almost a state church. We have to bring everybody on board. That’s our first assignment.

“Then our right of place because we know C&S is the first Pentecostal church in Nigeria. So, our right of place which had been hitherto abandoned, neglected or overlooked or disrespected, we have to bring back the old glory.”