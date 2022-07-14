A Civil Society Organisation ‘The Osun Masterminds’ has charged the security agencies to ensure that clandestine attempts to intimidate political actors in Osun State in the course of the governorship election are resisted.

It also charged the Osun electorate to troupe out massively and vote for a competent candidate to stir the ship of the state for another four years.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Osogbo, the executive director of ‘The Osun Masterminds’, Dr. Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli warned of the negative effects of voting mediocre into power adding that it would spell doom for the state if allowed.

“We must vote for candidates with proven capacity first who can provide visionary leadership and then ensure they bring on board equally capable members of cabinet when they eventually get into office. We cannot afford to vacate the need for high mental capacity in the person who would head the government.”

Condemning accusation and counter accusation of violence attack by political parties, especially the recent accusation by Labour Party candidate, Hon Lasun Yussuff, Oyedokun-Alli called on security operatives not to sweep the matter under the carpet but carry out discreet investigation.

While condemning in its entirety, any clandestine attempt by anyone to intimidate any of the political gladiators, Oyedokun-Alli noted that Nigeria electoral process has matured beyond lame accusation approach to winning elections.

“We therefore condemn the act in its entirety and urge security agencies to immediately conduct detailed investigations into the unfortunate incident and unravel the identities of the perpetrators and their sponsors.”

Dr Oyedokun-Alli, who lamented voting apathy in Osun, pleaded with electorate to go out massively to vote their preferred candidate adding that the electoral umpire has embarked on several innovations that will make votes count adding that INEC’s new procedures guarantee transparency of the electoral process that can trust the process to reflect electorate’s true desires.

They pleaded with citizens of Osun to make the best voting decisions for their future adding that taking money for votes is equal to selling their collective destinies to hawks who have nothing to offer them

“We all must reject the pittance they will be offering to buy our votes and decide with our clean consciences, whom we prefer to direct the affairs of our state for the next four years” Oyedokun-Alli posited