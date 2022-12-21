A civil society organisation, Partners for Legislative Agenda of Nigeria (PLAN) has thrown its weight behind a Bill before the National Assembly, which seeks to establish the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology, Zaria, Kaduna State.

PLAN strives to ensure that the tenents of democracy are adhered to and its dividends felt by the masses and the development of Nigeria via positive legislations by the legislative arm of government.

The CSO in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Malllam khalifa Adamu Bello, and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, explained that the support was predicated on national interest and development in view of the inherent benefits contained therein.

“The research institute which the Bill seeks to establish, will provide a globally competitive and environmentally friendly research, development and innovation in the processing and conversion of indigenous raw materials into valuable chemicals and petrochemical products for the development of chemical, biochemical and man-made fibre technologies for industrial applications in Nigeria. Hence, it will place Nigeria at par with countries like Singapore and others in the production of chemicals and petrochemical products which are essential to our lives and living,” the statement emphasised.

It further noted that the institute, when established, will enhance economic activities for the population, industries and the nation at large.

“The benefits of the proposed institute cannot be over emphasized, especially in the use and development of local content; employment generation; conversion of agricultural; mineral and other raw materials into useful chemicals; processing of commercial grade chemicals to laboratory grades; the derivation of secondary chemicals from petrochemicals, coal, solid minerals and other materials; the production of functional polymers and engineering plastics, characterization and utilization; processing of natural and man-made fibres; establishment and operating chemical testing laboratories for industrial application; and production and development of chemical catalysis, chemical process, design, modelling and simulating, pilot plant fabrication and design of chemical analytical instruments and quality control amongst many others.

“In view of the above, and in the interest of Nigeria, Nigerians and the generations yet unborn that we call on the Senate under the stewardship of Senator Ahmad Lawan, to hasten the process for the passage of this Bill.

“It is without doubt that the leadership of the National Assembly ably led by Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan as chairman and Senate President and the entire 9th assembly has been a pro- people’s assembly undoubtedly.

“Posterity will judge the entire members of the 9th assembly fairly and wonderfully well for the interest of the nation and its masses they have at heart, this is because of the attention and commitment they give to such human and developmental bills since their inception.

“We wish to also commend a senator per excellence, a senator with value both in character and service, most Distinguished Senator Umar, Sadiq Suleiman representing the good people of Kwara North senatorial zone, for sponsoring such a bill, which intends to develop the nation and place Nigeria amongst the top advanced countries in chemical research, technology and management.

“While we congratulate the Senator for the bill’s successful passage of the first reading, we equally call on other Senators to emulate Senator Umar, Sadiq Suleiman, in putting up bills meant to develop the citizenry. We call on him to further write his name in history and sand of time by seeing to the logical passage and assent to the Bill,” the statement added.