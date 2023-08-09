CSO Hails Akpabio Over Ministerial Screening, Composition Of Senate C’ttees

The Civil Society Central Coordinating Council (CSCCC), on Wednesday, hailed the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over exemplary leadership he displayed during the just-concluded screening of ministerial nominees sent to the parliament by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that the Senate on Monday had finally concluded the screening of 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees, confirming them as Ministers-designate after a week of intense grilling.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by its executives, Barr. Comrade Abang, Ugochukwu Nzube, and Peter Chidi, said Akpabio displayed high level of leadership competence and non-partisanship with the way the nominees were grilled by the Senate in the Committee of the Whole.

The group also hailed the Senate President over the composition of the Senate Standing Committees announced on Monday night.

They applauded the fact that every lawmaker, regardless of political party or tribe was carried along for inclusivity.

Also, the CSO, while reacting to a trending video on the comment made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on statutory payments to federal lawmakers, said the disclosure by Akpabio was being taken out of context by mischief makers.

They added that he was referring to the salaries and allowances of lawmakers but presented it in a jovial manner, which is now being miscontrued.