Exclusive Breastfeeding Can Prevent Breast, Ovarian Cancers, Says NAFDAC DG

The director general of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, has urged nursing mothers to always espouse optimal breastfeeding of their children with a view to lowering the risk of breast and ovarian cancers.

Recall that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends early initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of birth, feeding the child only breast milk for the first six months (exclusive breastfeeding), and continuing to breastfeed for up to 24 months or beyond, with introduction of nutritionally adequate and safe complementary (solid) foods at six months.

Speaking during the 2023 World Breastfeeding Week celebration with the theme; Enabling breastfeeding –making a difference for working parents, Adeyeye said breastfed babies have stronger immunity, and a reduced risk of suffering many childhood illnesses and infections.

Adeyeye who was represented by the director, Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (FSAN), Mrs. Eva Edwards, added that it is also associated with longer-term health benefits including reduced risk of overweight and obesity in childhood and adolescence.

She explained that breastfeeding also provides health benefits to mothers, by helping to prevent postpartum bleeding, support child spacing, lower the risk of breast and ovarian cancers and earlier return to pre-pregnancy body weight.

According to the NAFDAC boss, this year’s theme was apt as it was aimed at strengthening the collaboration of actors across different levels of society to support and promote breastfeeding for working parents so that women can combine breastfeeding and work. She added that this is important because workplace challenges remain one of the most common reasons for women to stop breastfeeding earlier than recommended.

As part of underscoring the importance of creating an enabling environment for child health, the Agency recently created an Office of Women’s Health, a multi-disciplinary center where issues that concern maternal and child health will be continuously addressed.

A workplace needed adequate breastfeeding facilities to become a breastfeeding-friendly workplace, Adeyeye stated, adding that lack of conducive breastfeeding environment especially for working mothers hinders breastfeeding of infants.

“With provision of appropriate lactation rooms in workplaces, she maintains that employers stand to benefit as it leads to happier, more dependable, and productive employees. It also leads to reduced absenteeism because breastfeeding employees’ babies get sick less often and less severely’’, she said.

She however, maintained that there is still a lot of work to be done in creating an enabling breastfeeding environment to promote the best nutrition, health, and environmental outcomes. One contributory strategy to achieving this, she said, is enforcing compliance with the International Code of Marketing of Breast milk substitutes established to protect and promote breastfeeding and protect mothers from inappropriate marketing of breast milk substitutes by industry.

She pointed out that the Agency is resolute in her commitment to promoting and protecting breastfeeding and recognizes the threats that aggressive marketing of breast milk substitutes (BMS) poses to optimal breastfeeding practice.

She stressed that the revised Marketing of Infant and Young Children Food and other Designated Products (Registration, Sales etc.) Regulations have incorporated subsequent relevant World Health Assembly resolutions and recommendations on the International Code of Marketing of Breast milk Substitutes.

Amongst other provisions, she said, it prohibits unethical marketing practices by infant food manufacturers, adding that, ‘’This is in recognition of the fact that aggressive marketing of breast milk substitutes is among the factors that contribute to undermining breastfeeding and is associated with decreases in breastfeeding rates.”