A socio-political group, Benue Diaspora Vanguard (US Chapter), has petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) over Benue State Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese Ichol.

In the petition, addressed to the Chairman of the NJC and signed by the convener of Benue Diaspora Vanguard (US Chapter), Comrade Itodo Isaac, a copy of which was seen by our correspondent, the group decried happenings in the Benue State judiciary, urging the NJC to investigate.

“All over the world, lawyers and indeed the law profession are seen as a calling reserved only for noble men with impeccable character,” the petition said, calling on the NJC to investigate the Benue Judiciary.

The CSOs alleged that Justice Ikpambese has not disclosed his assets as stipulated by the law.

“It is worth mentioning that Justice Ikpambese has ignored all legitimate requests for him to provide his CCB forms as required under the Freedom of Information Act (FOI) as amended,” the group said.

While giving the NJC a two-week ultimatum to act on their petition, the group said they are going to protest if nothing happens.

“We want the NJC to review the last 15 judgments issued by the current Chief Judge of Benue State,” the group said.