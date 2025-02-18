A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Coalition for Transparency, Equity, and Justice, has called on the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, to address allegations of financial mismanagement and questionable appointments under the leadership of Minister Hannatu Musawa.

In a formal petition citing the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act, the coalition demanded clarification regarding an alleged ₦4 billion expenditure for office rent.

The letter, signed by the Executive Secretary of the Coalition, Dr. Chima Chibuike, claimed that ₦3 billion has already been disbursed in “installments to the landlord without prior approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC).”

The office space in question is reportedly located along ICPC Road in Abuja, and rent payments have allegedly continued for over a year.

Additionally, the CSO raised concerns over what it described as an “excessive” number of recent appointments within the ministry, questioning the recruitment of 50 new aides. The group urged the minister to provide transparency regarding the appointments, especially amid reports of mass dismissals of experienced officials.

The coalition also took issue with the appointment of Ahmed Sodangi as Director-General of the National Gallery of Art (NGA). Sodangi, reportedly the minister’s 32-year-old stepson, previously worked at the Bank of Industry (BoI) as a Level 9 staff member before securing his role as NGA’s DG. While acknowledging that the Bank of Industry has sponsored major arts exhibitions in London and Nigeria, the coalition questioned whether this qualified Sodangi for the top position.

“It is instructive that the Bank of Industry, where Sodangi last worked before emerging as DG of NGA, sponsored major arts exhibitions in London and Nigeria, but that should not be a yardstick for his appointment,” the group stated.

In response, the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy dismissed the allegations, calling them “baseless and misleading”.

Speaking on behalf of the ministry, the Special Assistant for Media and Publicity, Dr. Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, stated that the ministry operates from the Federal Secretariat in Abuja and has not rented an office for ₦4 billion.

She further debunked claims of nepotism, denying any family ties between Minister Musawa and Ahmed Sodangi. Additionally, she refuted the allegations regarding the hiring of 50 new aides, maintaining that all appointments were based on merit and in line with civil service guidelines.

Despite the ministry’s denials, the allegations have sparked widespread debate, with many calling for an independent investigation into the claims. Observers noted that financial transparency and political appointments remain pressing concerns in Nigeria’s public sector, reinforcing the need for stricter oversight and accountability.