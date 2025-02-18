The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has hailed the former Senate President and one-time Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, on the occasion of his 64th birthday anniversary.

National Chairman of IPAC, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, stated that the former Senate President who was born on February 19, 1961, is a paragon of patriotism and integrity and a quintessential statesman and astute administrator, who devoted his life to the service of the nation.

He said, “IPAC is proud to identify with this detribalized Nigerian and lawyer with enormous intellectual capacity and political sagacity who has delivered several keynote addresses at its conferences including the recent 100 Years Of Political Parties Evolution In Nigeria, that have contributed in consolidating and deepening democracy in the country.

“Council recalls with pride the achievements of the 4th Senate, a greater part of when Dr Anyim Pius Anyim presided over, which passed 65 bills and 72 resolutions including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Establishment Act, Onshore/Offshore Dichotomy Act, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Matters Commission (ICPC) Establishment Act, Police Service Commission Establishment Act, National Examination Council (NECO) Establishment Act, Small and Medium Scale Industries Development Agency Establishment Act, National Roads Maintenance Agency Establishment Act and Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Establishment Act.”

He noted that the establishment of the agencies of government under his watch was a testament of his visionary, resourceful and progressive leadership.

“Council celebrates Anyim for his contribution in fostering sustainable democracy and development in Nigeria, and urges citizens to rededicate themselves in building a strong, united, stable, prosperous and egalitarian democratic nation,” the statement added.