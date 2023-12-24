Youth Hub Africa (YHA) has urged the Federal Capital Territory Administration to prioritise vital initiatives on climate mitigation, saying delays result in missed opportunities for a cleaner environment and well-lit streets in Abuja.

The executive director of YHA, Rotimi Olawale, made the call at a press conference in Abuja.

He highlighted the significance of completing pivotal climate change mitigation projects in the FCT.

Olawale cited the incompletion of installation of solar street lights and establishment of solid waste transfer stations, saying their unfinished status was hindering Abuja’s vision for a brighter and cleaner future.

Emphasising the urgency of addressing pressing challenges posed by climate crises, plastic and leather pollution as opposed to sustainable development goals, Olawale stressed the need for a comprehensive approach.

He said this approach should combine sustainable practices, climate change mitigation, enhanced security measures and collective environmental stewardship due to associated security concerns.

Senior programme officer of the Youth Foundation for Development, Education, and Leadership at YHA, Gift Nguhemen, lauded the importance of partnerships and collaborations in achieving unified goals.