Muslim media practitioners across the world have been enjoined to always fact-check their information and ensure accuracy amidst proliferation of fake news.

They were also enjoined to ensure that their reports do not negate the Islamic ethics of promoting peace and understanding within the human community.

Media veterans including the chief press secretary to Kwara State governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, senior adviser/counselor, Alhaji Saadu Salahu and the special adviser on media, Alhaji Bashir Adigun, made the call during a media roundtable organised for Muslim journalists by the Hijrah Islamic Organisation in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Muslim media executives and gatekeepers/journalists’ engagement programme sought to proffer solutions to issues in media reportage and the challenges of new media for the Muslim community.

Ajakaye spoke on the theme; “Confronting the challenges of modern media by Muslims and Associations: Role of Muslim Media Practitioners.”

He said misinformation now spreads like wildfire, and implored Muslim media reporters to take accuracy and fairness as their guiding principles, adding that such would reflect the true nature of Islam as contained in the Qur’an and Hadith.

“Accuracy must be our guiding principle. In an era of rapid information flow, misinformation can spread like wildfire. Muslim media practitioners must be diligent in verifying information and presenting a balanced perspective, situated within the core mandate of Islam which is the promotion of peace and understanding within the human community. Our commitment to truth is a powerful antidote to the proliferation of fake news.

“Representation matters, as media practitioners, we have the ability to shape the narratives that influence public opinion. By ensuring fair and accurate representation, we contribute to a media landscape that reflects the true diversity of the Muslim experience.”

He stressed the need to raise a generation of Muslims who truly understand Islam and are also knowledgeable and conscious of their roles as positive change agents.

Alhaji Saadu Salahu said inadequate representation of Muslims in the media industry had been a serious challenge and needed to be tackled headlong, calling all wealthy Muslims to invest more in the industry.

Alhaji Bashir Adigun said the programme couldn’t have come at a better time and commended the organisers for taking the bold step.