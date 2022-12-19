A civil society organisation (CSO), Connected Development, has urged Nigerians to declare a ‘no tolerance on violence’ in order to guarantee peaceful coexistence in the country.

The executive director of Connected Development, Ambassador Hamzat Lawal, made the call at a peaceful rally with Christians, Muslims and community leaders, yesterday, in Okene, Kogi State.

According to him, the rally was meant to declare ‘no tolerance on violence’ in Nigeria, ahead of the 2023 general election.

He said that for Nigerians to enjoy peace and tranquility, especially during elections, the citizens must ensure that they don’t tolerate violence.

“What we need in this country is national cohesion. We need to continue to dialogue among ourselves for peaceful coexistence.

“As we go into the 2023 general elections, both holy books; the Bible and the Quran, have enjoined us to pray for our leaders so that they can succeed because their successes are the sources of our enjoyment and progress,” Lawal said.

He appealed to religious leaders to offer special prayers for leaders at all levels in order to get the

In his remarks, the president of Ebira Agenda, known for championing peaceful coexistence in Kogi central, Alhaji Yusuf Andas, commended Lawal for the peace rally.