Coalition of Northern Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) has applauded the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT) in Zaria for its achievements in the area of research and technology.

The group appreciated the achievements and doggedness of President Muhammadu Buhari in his fight against detractors, enemies of development/progress and ensuring that the principles of good governance take prominence in the Public Sector.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Tuesday, the convener of the group, Zubairu Mukhtar said the developmental strides under the director general and chief executive officer of NARICT Prof Jeffrey Barminas in giving face lift to activities of the research institute is also worthy of commendation.

The coalition said that in the area of research and innovation, a landmark achievement has been recorded at NARICT in its core mandate area of research that is relevant to national security.

“This aspect leads the line in the overall chemical technology advancement in Nigeria, especially in developing indigenous capacity to detect, foil or mitigate nuclear, biological and radiological attacks on Nigerian soil.

“The newly constructed NARICT Nuclear, Biological and Radiological De-Contamination Laboratories are therefore fitted to treat victims of nuclear, biological and radiological attacks in Nigeria Infrastructural Development, a surfeit of phenomenal infrastructural expansion was also recorded in the past two years at NARICT, which has seen to rapid transformations of the Institute’s landscape based on its original master plan as more laboratories and related infrastructure (roads, water supply system, power line, etc) were built and are still under construction to support research,” he said.

He said infrastructural development was also extended to the establishment of NARICT outstations in the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria to cascade research solutions to industries and the grassroots nationwide. These developments have led to a substantial increase in research capacity/expertise and proliferation in NARICT’s collaborations/partnerships with other research agencies/centers and universities in Nigeria and globally.