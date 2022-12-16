Over 2,000 civil society organisations have blasted critics of the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over what the described as lies and founded allegations bordering on N89 trillion fraud.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that the presidency had on Tuesday dismissed the controversy trailing claims of a missing N89.09tn allegedly siphoned from stamp duty charges, saying such claims were false.

It wondered how such an incredible could be cooked up when the entire banking sector deposits in Nigeria did not amount to half of N89trillon.

Aligning themselves with the presidency, the CSOs, under the auspices of Coalition of Civil Society Organisations on Good Governance (CCSGG), noted that those taking to some media houses to ooze out lies against Emefiele are those whose evil deeds of corruption are being exposed and strangled by the recent Naira Design and Withdrawal policy.

In a statement jointly signed by their president, Etuk Bassey Williams, and secretary of the group, Abubakar Ibrahim, the CSOs said it became important to voice out their position on “the lies and cheap blackmail some corrupt politicians and so-called business men and women are peddling on the pages and websites of some media houses alleging what they have conspired against the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.”

They described the allegations by a member of the House of Representatives from Jigawa State, Hon Gudaji Kazaure, over alleged N89 trillion stamp duty as a lie from the pit of hell.

According to them, if the idea is to rubbish Buhari’s government with such lies, then the peddlers have goofed.

The statement noted: “Kazaure and his statement should be discarded and taken for nothing because he is just ranting in frustration. This conspiracy is very clear and it is not far-fetched, which is because of the policies implemented by the Emefiele-led CBN.

“You can imagine the stolen and hidden monies in water tanks, underground, huge sacs, and bank accounts they have kept at the detriment of Nigerians and the economy is now becoming useless.

“These people who are speaking all sorts of lies because those monies they stole could not be taken to banks for fear of being arrested, and now are frustrated and made foolish.

“Their fraud allegations against the wise and foresighted strategist Mr President have placed at the CBN are all tissues of lies, baseless and unfounded.

“These people are not speaking in the interest of Nigerians but for their selfish and evil aims that do not hold water. They are angry because they were taken unawares and surprised.

“We want to tell them that as credible Civil Society Organizations numbering over over 2,000, we are solidly behind the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and we are ready to go at any length to unearth these.”

Meanwhile, an Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama, has turned down a request to stop the new cash withdrawal policy of the CBN.

The 10 plaintiffs in the case with suit number FCT/HC/CV/M/2358/2022 led by Adamu Sarki had dragged the President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation, CBN and its governor to the court, saying they filed the matter for themselves and on behalf of 20 million Nigerian citizens without bank accounts.

Other plaintiffs in the matter are Victor Oroko, Shekwoyi Gaza, Philip Tanko, Ismaila Ibrahim, Mohammed Robo, Yunusa Musa Gani, Helen Luka; Suleiman Yusuf and Adamu Gaidam Asu

In the motion on notice, the applicants prayed the court to grant injunctions restraining the respondents from proceeding with the January 31, 2023 deadline of the use of the current N200, N500 and N1,000 notes.

The said the action affects the applicants without any realistic plans or workable guidelines to cover the over 20 million unbanked Nigerians who are vulnerable to information and the use of technologically driven platform without the possibility of financial inclusion.

They prayed for another injunction restraining the respondents from implementation of the revised cash withdrawal limiting the maximum cash withdrawal over the counter (OTC) by individuals and corporate organizations per week to N100, 000 and N500, 000 respectively, which is a violation of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2002 and which also constitutes a flagrant violation of the fundamental rights of the applicants as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution as well as the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

They asked the Court to grant an order for accelerated hearing to the Suit and also an order for substituted service on the parties while also praying for the order of court mandating the CBN to produce a detailed plan and guidelines covering the over 20 million unbanked citizens who are vulnerable to the use of telecommunication and technologically driven money platforms.

After listening to the counsel to the applicants, Justice S.C Orji refused the prayers for injunction.

Instead, directed that all the respondents be put on notice to come and show cause why the order for injunction should not be granted against them.

Accordingly, the judge adjourned the matter to 10th January, 2023 after granting orders for accelerated hearing and substituted service.

The planned meeting between the House of Representatives and the CBN governor scheduled for Thursday was stalled following the absence of the latter.

According to the letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Emefiele, however, pledged to brief the lawmakers on the recent monetary policies of the apex bank at the earliest time possible.

According to the letter titled, ‘Re-Invitation for a Briefing,’ dated 13th December 2022 with reference No: GVD/DGC/CON/NAS/002/055, signed by the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Edward Adamu and addressed to Gbajabiamila, the CBN Governor said he could not be physically present to brief the lawmakers due to his trip to the United States of America with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, who read the letter during the plenary session, said, “We refer to your invitation to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to brief the House of Representatives on recent policies of the Bank on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

“We respectfully apprise you that the CBN Governor is a member of the delegation of H.E. President Muhammadu Buhari is currently attending the USA-Africa Summit in Washington D.C.

“Consequently, the governor will not be able to honour your invitation on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

“While the governor regrets his inability to be physically present for the scheduled briefing, due to the aforementioned national assignment, he shall be available to provide the briefing at the earliest time possible.

“Please accept, Mr Honourable Speaker, the assurances of the CBN governor’s highest personal regards and consideration.”