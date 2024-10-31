The National Civil Society Council of Nigeria (NCSCN) and the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) have jointly condemned the recent assault on Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and a young Bolt driver by two members of the Federal House of Representatives.

Recall, In one of the videos, Hon. Alex Ikwechegh, representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency, was seen raining degrading words and serious threats to the life of a young Bolt Driver, Stephen Abuwatseya whose only sin was to request that Hon. Ikwechegh come out of his house to receive a parcel sent via Courier.

The NCSCN commends Ikwechegh for apologizing, but demands he keep his promise to engage in community service and compensate Abuwatseya.

The Groups noted, “In the other more disturbing video, Aderemi A. Oseni, House Committee Chairman on FERMA, was seen in uncontrolled rage, tongue lashing and vituperatively addressing His Excellency, Dave Umahi, the Minister for Works, for what he assumed to be failure to deliver on mandate of Office. Instead of applying professional conduct and modesty, Hon. Oseni resorted to offensive assaults and defamatory assertions, such as stating that the Minister was incompetent, failure and unfit for the Office.

He went on to question the criteria for the nomination of Engr. Dave Umahi as Honourable Minister for Works, thus casting aspersions at the Minister, and demeaning the sense of judgement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR in making sound decision and laudable choices”.

In a statement Signed by the National Deputy Secretary General, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Comrade Rikki Nwajiofor and Director Programme, National Civil Society Council of Nigeria, Mazi Oscar Kalu said, It is totally unacceptable for any civil and progressive mind to tolerate such abuse of an accomplished Engineer that was generally rated as one of the most performing past Governors in Nigeria in terms of Infrastructural Development and Resource Management, which undoubtedly informed the wise decision of President Tinubu to assign Engr. Dave Umahi to oversee the Ministry of Works.

According to them, “More disturbing is the fact that Sen. Dave Umahi is barely One Year and a few months in Office. It is glaring to every reasonable person, even to the blind, that contracts of road construction are awarded with a specified time frame for delivery. For someone who is barely One Year in Office, what kind of magic does Hon. Adremi Oseni expect the Minister of Works to perform within one year and fix all the Nigerian roads? Awarding and constructions of Federal Roads cannot be seen as a piece of cake that can be baked overnight.

“Any conscious and reasonable mind will agree that the Government of President Tinubu is still battling to arrest terrible Infrastructural decays and review of some Contractual Terms and Conditions, previously made, while taking proper bearing on its own Course of National Development. Hence, one year is too early to pass the verdict of failure on the Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, if ulterior motives and prejudice did not form the basis”.

“It is worthy of mentioning once again that, by questioning the criteria for the appointment of the Minister of Works, Hon. Aderemi Oseni has directly affronted and discredited the sound judgment of President Tinubu in making sound decisions and laudable choices”.

The CSOs Demanded Hon. Alex Ikwechegh to compensate Stephen Abuwatseya and engage in community service, also Rt. Hon. Speaker Tajudeen Abbas to call Hon. Aderemi Oseni to order and issue disciplinary measures.

The group also asked Hon. Aderemi Oseni to apologize to Minister Umahi and Nigerians within 7 working days for remediation, after which the NCSCN and NYCN will implement their Action Plans.

The NCSCN and NYCN assure Nigerians, especially the youth, that they will ensure justice prevails and no one is intimidated in their chosen careers.