A group of civil society organisations has described as bloating and irresponsible utterances, allegedly made by National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and some civil society organisations against the group chief executive officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Mele Kyari, calling for his resignation or sack without understanding the level of his duties and the recent happening in the global oil and gas industry.

The coordinator of the group of CSOs, Comrade Jabir Aminu Maiturare and Secretary Simon Terna Anakaa averred that the media report purportedly stemmed out of viral publications in which the organisations and their cohorts were allegedly feasting, and belching, instead of appreciating the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited NNPCL under Mele Kyari’s achievements in the oil and gas industry in the country over the years.

According to the coordinator and secretary in a statement they issued apparently in support of the Kyari, “Although, it is quite obvious to all, that NANS at this point does not care about their primary assignments rather going about criticising those in the forefront in making sure that Nigeria’s economy is appreciating, at this point we expect all those calling for the sack of the group chief executive officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited Mele Kyari to pass a vote of confidence on his leadership not calling for his sack or resignation.

“We at the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations are in 100% support of the Group chief executive officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited NNPCL Mallam Mele Kyari, on his style of leadership and also calling on him to focus on his duties and shun all those enemies of the country, as we also understand that they’re trying to distract him from his duties so that people will say that he fails from his primary assignments, and also as we understand the economic hardship which is global.”

They urged the management of NNPCL to continue their usual and even add more weight to the supply of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, to ease the temporary challenges Nigerians may face.

“Finally, we commend the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited under Mele Kyari on their steadfastness in the face of provocations by some organisations and also using this medium to pass a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited NNPCL under Mele Kyari as he forged ahead to see re-boost achievements in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria,” he added.