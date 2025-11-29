Civil society organisations under the platform of the National Council, operating with the supervision of the Civil Society Organisations on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative (CSCHEI), have unveiled a six-point plan aimed at strengthening national unity, enhancing security and promoting sustainable development across the country.

The resolutions were announced during the 11th meeting of the National Council held at the CSCHEI office in Abuja yesterday.

In a communique signed by the executive eirector, NGOs and CSOs, Amb. Prince Dr. Chukwuemeka Mgbemere, the council said Nigeria must prioritise unity, accountability and collective action to overcome current national challenges.

Mgbemere said the council recognises the importance of all Nigerians, regardless of political leaning, religion or ethnicity, working together to support national stability and development.

The six-point resolutions include; monitoring and evaluation of government projects; the council committed to supporting government institutions in monitoring and evaluating projects and programmes to ensure transparency and accountability.

“Oversight of National Budget Implementation:It resolved to assess the implementation of the national budget, ensuring that public spending aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and delivers value to citizens.”

“Climate Action and SDG Integration:

The CSOs pledged to collaborate with relevant government agencies to intensify advocacy on climate action and promote the integration of UN-SDGs across all sectors.”

“Evaluation of MDAs: The council said it will evaluate the performance of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and make its findings public to strengthen service delivery.

“Regulation of NGOs, CSOs, and CBOs:

The body promised to ensure that all NGOs, CSOs, and community-based organisations are properly registered and accredited. It warned that any organisation operating outside the legal framework or submitting unverifiable petitions will face sanctions.”

“Support for Insurgency War:

The council reaffirmed its readiness to partner with security agencies to support ongoing efforts to defeat insurgency and promote national security.”

The council urged Nigerians to put aside political, ethnic, and religious differences and work collectively to advance national peace and stability. It stressed that unity, tolerance, and a shared sense of purpose remain critical to building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

“We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history. As we face numerous challenges, it is imperative that we come together to promote peace, unity, and development,” Mgbemere said.

The CSOs also encouraged citizens to embrace peace, reject divisive tendencies, and support government initiatives aimed at national growth.

According to the council, Nigeria’s diversity should be seen as a strength that can be harnessed for inclusive growth. It urged Nigerians to cultivate empathy, promote inclusiveness, and work towards a secure, equitable, and prosperous nation.

“Together, we can build a Nigeria that is peaceful, prosperous, and united,” the communiqué stated.

The council urged all patriotic citizens to show love, promote peace, and contribute positively to the country’s development trajectory.