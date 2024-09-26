As the National Assembly embarks on a critical round of electoral reforms, a coalition of civil society organizations (CSOs) has presented a comprehensive Citizens’ Memorandum for Electoral Reforms.

The document, unveiled during a press conference in Abuja, is seen as a strategic roadmap aimed at guiding lawmakers and electoral stakeholders in addressing fundamental gaps within Nigeria’s electoral system.

The memorandum, presented by a group of CSOs including the Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Yiaga Africa, among others, focuses on three core pillars: the 1999 Constitution, the Electoral Act of 2022, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regulations and guidelines.

Dr. Akin Akingbule, speaking on behalf of the coalition, outlined the importance of the reforms, which span two parts.

He said, “The first part consists of 21 recommendations for constitutional amendments, while the second presents 16 proposals to amend the Electoral Act of 2022. These reforms aim to improve the independence and professionalism of INEC, refine electoral adjudication, and address longstanding challenges that have plagued the nation’s elections.”

On a roadmap for electoral justice, he explained that the memorandum stems from extensive research and reflections on the 2023 general elections.

It incorporates input from election observers and domestic stakeholders, with proposals to strengthen INEC’s independence, enhance electoral adjudication, and streamline the complex provisions of the Electoral Act.

Dr. Akingbule emphasised the need for these reforms to address inefficiencies, ambiguities, and challenges within the current legal framework, with the overarching goal of restoring public trust in Nigeria’s electoral process.

“Among the key recommendations are calls for the unbundling of INEC to improve its efficiency, the introduction of early voting for election workers, and the establishment of a National Electoral Offences Commission to ensure more effective prosecution of electoral crimes.

“Key areas of focus include INEC’s operational autonomy, political party reforms, diaspora voting, and special measures to promote the inclusion of marginalized groups, such as women, youths, and people with disabilities.

“The memorandum also proposes legal timelines for testing electoral technologies and introduces new frameworks for voter identification and registration.

“The Citizens’ Memorandum outlines 37 recommendations across 15 priority areas. These reforms, if implemented, would significantly enhance the transparency, fairness, and inclusivity of Nigeria’s electoral process, according to the CSO coalition.”