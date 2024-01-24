Civil society organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria under the aegis of Coalition for Good Governance and Open Leadership in Nigeria (CGGOLN)has warned against politicising allegations against government agencies in the country.

The coalition stated this at a press conference held at the Airport Hotel in Lagos and called for a thorough investigation of allegations of wrongdoing against government agencies such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), among others.

CGGOLN stated that politicisation of allegations against the organisations to serve ulterior motives would undermine the stability and progress of those institutions.

The spokesperson of the coalition, Comrade Declan Ihekaire, expressed concern about the misuse of activism by some individuals for personal gain and as a tool for blackmailing essential Nigerian state agencies.

Ihekaire stated that CGGOLN’s commitment to transparency in governance was unwavering.

Flanked at the press briefing by Comrades Gbenga Soloki, Sina Loremikan, Rasak Oladosu, among other members of the coalition, Ihekaire stated that the group’s commitment to democracy is to advance government to better serve the interest of the masses.

He said that is what genuine activism should be about not discrediting people or organisations for personal gains.

“Instances where activism deviates into avenues for personal enrichment and unwarranted attacks on critical institutions is condemnable,” he said.