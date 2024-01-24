The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have strengthened partnership toward promoting troops adherence to International Humanitarian Laws (IHL).

They made the commitment during a recent visit by the ICRC team, led by Mr Yann Bonzon, to the chief of the air staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, at NAF Headquarters.

In his response, the chief of the air staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, thanked ICRC for its contributions to NAF’s activities.

He stressed the impactful role played by ICRC in areas of humanitarian assistance, training, and research in operational theatres, units, colleges, and training institutions.

A statement by the director of public relations and information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet said the ICRC, renowned for its impartial and humanitarian missions worldwide, has played a pivotal role in training numerous NAF officers and enlisted personnel on IHL principles.

He said the organisation’s collaboration with armed forces worldwide extends to working closely with the NAF and advocating for the adherence to laws governing armed conflicts during hostilities.

Speaking further, Mr Yann disclosed that the ongoing collaboration between the NAF and ICRC reflects a shared commitment to upholding humanitarian values and ensuring the humane treatment of individuals impacted by armed conflicts.

He stated that the dialogue between the two organisations serve as a testament to their dedication to advancing humanitarian efforts and fostering a culture of respect for human rights amid the challenges posed by conflict situations.

While commending the NAF for its efforts in ensuring personnel adherence to IHL, Mr Yann commended NAF’s unwavering support and the protection provided to ICRC staff during their humanitarian activities, particularly in the Northeast and other operational areas across the country.