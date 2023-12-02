The retail operations group of Access Bank has donated various medical items to Badarawa primary health centre as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to ease motherhood and childbirth in the area.

Items donated include, delivery bed, resting bed after delivery, foetal monitor, instrument trolley, infant weighing scale (digital), adult weighing scale (digital),

baby bed, 0xygen machine, cylinder & regulator, 120 litre fridge for blood preservation, analog steriliser, double suction machine and ambulance stretcher.

The bank CSR under the umbrella of nurturing love for babies and mother’s also carried out renovation of the rest room and the injection room.

Speaking during the official commissioning of the donated items, the commissioner for Health in Kaduna Umma Kaltume Ahmed was represented by the director general of Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment (KADBUSA) Joseph O. Ike commended Access Bank for their magnanimity towards ensuring safe motherhood and childbirth.

He emphasised that the present administration is committed to giving health a priority and called on other Organisations to emulate Access Bank in their CSR through giving back to the society.

Also speaking, director community health services, Kaduna State Primary Health Care board, Nafisat Musa Isah also commended the bank, stressing that the initiative is apt as it aligns with the state government agenda of ensuring that mother’s carry pregnancy safely and deliver healthy babies.

She urged the community to ensure judicious use of the donated medical equipment.

In his remarks, the zonal head of the retail operations Kaduna, Oluwole Odutola said, healthy mothers can produce healthy babies and healthy society, adding that they are committed in giving back to the society adding that the exercise is an ongoing one.

Similarly, the regional manager of the bank, Chidi Mgbenu, said, the retail operations group CSR is touching every part of Nigeria on maternal health, adding that “ we are improving maternal health in Nigeria through safe birth and community awareness”.

The same program is being executed in Rivers State PHC, Port Harcourt, Basic health centre Adi local government Ado Ekiti, Ogudu PHC Kosofo local government area, Lagos State, Primary Health Centre Guruku 1, Guruku Karl local government area, Nasarawa and Primary Health Centre Yakwan Kagadam in Bauchi state, he disclosed.

In their separate speeches, health education officer of PHC and Adams Saidu who represented the Kaduna North local government chairman both expressed their appreciation to the bank.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the community, the Sarki Badarawa represented by the Fakachin Badarawa Alhaji Aliyu Aminu Soba appreciated the gesture of Access bank and assured that as leaders of the community, they will monitor to ensure that the items are put to judicious use.

Some of the would-be beneficiaries of the donated equipment also joined in commending the bank for their magnanimity.