Adron Homes and Properties, has embarked on free healthcare service to every part of the country.

This is in commemoration of its 10th anniversary, the Company has embarked on giving back to the general public in retrospect of the goodwill the company has continued to enjoy over the years.

A press release by the company’s director-general of Sales and Marketing, Mrs Folashade Oloruntoba, said, “Adron Homes and Properties is poised at extending her hands of gratitude to the general public for the support we have continued to enjoy over the years, and the confidence the public has bestowed in us as their first choice in housing solution.”

She continued “Adron Homes thought it wise to extend health care to the nooks and crannies of the country, understanding the importance of health, because as the great wise saying goes, Health is wealth. We have decided to host a mega health outreach tagged ‘Adron Health Festival’ scheduled for tody, July 22, 2022.”

She added that “The general public will have access to basic health checks and services at the event since we firmly believe that investing in one’s health means investing in one’s future.

Oloruntoba further added, “we are urging the general public to take advantage of this opportunity to obtain free health care, as we will be easily accessible in numerous sites around the country.”