Keystone Bank Limited has commended what it called Governor Dauda Lawal’s giant strides in human capital development in Zamfara State.

The bank’s Managing Director, Hassan Imam, disclosed this when he led top management officials of the bank on a courtesy visit to the Zamfara State governor at the Government House in Gusau, on Saturday.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the bank has embarked on renovations of Sarkin Kudu Primary School and Sambo Secondary School, all in the state capital, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

While addressing the bank’s management, Governor Lawal praised Keystone’s efforts and committed to making Zamfara State a favourable environment for all businesses.

“It is well known that we inherited a highly dysfunctional system in Zamfara State. However, this does not serve as an excuse for failing to perform. Instead, we are focused on finding the best ways to advance the state, and that is precisely what we are doing.

“Education is essential to everything we do in life today. It forms the backbone of a better society. In my administration, education is the second priority after security.

“I want to express my gratitude for this gesture. As I mentioned, this intervention will go down in history as a testament to your bank’s role in our success story.

“Insha’Allah, Zamfara will become an even greater state. I am committed to ensuring that we compete with other states in Nigeria in every aspect.

“I look forward to commissioning these schools shortly upon their completion. Thank you very much for this intervention,” Governor Lawal said.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Keystone Bank, Hassan Imam, disclosed that the Bank’s management team deliberated on the intervention area before deciding to focus on the complete renovation and overhaul of Zamfara schools as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

“What you have achieved in just 17 months has surpassed what others have accomplished in over 20 years. You have excelled in education, health, and infrastructure. I don’t have enough time to list everything you have done for Zamfara State, but anyone visiting will witness the multi-billion-dollar construction of the metropolitan road.

“We are here to support you because we recognize the hard work you’re putting in. After much discussion, we decided to focus on education and chose two primary and secondary schools. We are conducting a complete renovation and overhaul of Sarkin Kudu Primary School and Sambo Secondary School, located in the state capital.

“As we speak, the contractors are already on site, and the work has commenced,” Imam stated.