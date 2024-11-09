The Southwest zone of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has elected Alhaji Musliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, as the union’s National President.

The election was held during the Quadrennial Delegate Conference at the NURTW Zonal Secretariat in Osogbo, Osun State, with delegates from Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, and Ekiti States in attendance.

The acting National President, Aliyu Issa-Ore, observed the election process and affirmed that the Southwest Zone followed the union’s constitutional requirement to elect and present a candidate for the presidency.

Represented by Mrs. Adedamola Salam, Head of Finance at the NURTW National Headquarters in Abuja, Issa-Ore confirmed that the zone had met all procedural standards in electing MC Oluomo.

The delegates also elected Tajudeen Agbede as Vice President of the South-West Zone and Akeem Adeosun as the zonal trustee.

Following his swearing-in, MC Oluomo called for peace and unity within the transport union, urging members to prioritise collaboration.

“I have forgiven everyone who offended me, and I hope those I may have offended will forgive me as well.

“This is our union, and we must protect it and prevent any threats to our livelihood,” he stated.