Cuba has expressed delight at the flourishing bilateral ties with Nigeria, which hit a landmark of 50 years in 2024.

According to the Cuban government, strengthening ties with Nigeria remains its core objectives as both countries have made significant achievements in various sectors.

Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Miriam Morales Palmero, disclosed this at the weekend on the occassion of the 50th Anniversary of Bilateral Relations between Cuba and Nigeria and the Day of Cuban Culture, which held in Abuja.

Palmero said Cuba was not only seeking to maintain but also enhance and develop the ties created.

The envoy also revealed that both countries have signed series of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) on some key sectors.

She said: “During these 50 years, we have worked in our bilateral relations not only to maintain but also enhance and develop the ties created. At the economic and commercial level, there has been an increase in the level of exchanges during the last two years, expanding the possibilities and opportunities for business and investments.

“The signing of agreements, Memoranda, and letters of intent in sectors such as health, education, Science and Technology, Agriculture, Sports, Culture and Energy, and the exchange of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products deserve special mention.

“The exchange between the private sectors is expanding and new opportunities and possibilities of cooperation are being opened.

“I would like to reiterate to the government and people of Nigeria, Cuba’s interest in continuing to strengthen our bilateral economic and commercial relations.

On exchanges, the envoy said: “Special mention should be made of the training of more than 400 Nigerian students in different Cuban universities, mainly in medical sciences, which reinforces the fact that our ties are based on mutual solidarity.

“We have made progress in the exchange of experiences in working with political parties, youth organisations and the civil society.”

She also noted that, “In the international arena, both countries have maintained a fluid relationship of mutual cooperation, based on respect between nations.”

She appreciated Nigeria’s “vote in favour of the elimination of the economic, commercial and financial blockade unjustly imposed by the United States against our country.”

She equally commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his recent letter to President Joe Biden requesting that Cuba be removed from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism.

She also commended Nigeria’s Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, “for his permanent support and also for being among the many friends who signed the letter from writer Ignacio Ramonet, also addressed to the American President with the same objective, to denounce the inclusion of Cuba on that list which seeks to economically suffocate 11 million Cubans and create through these pressure mechanisms the false criterion of a situation supposedly created by the management of our revolutionary government.

“We thank the solidarity movement with Cuba in Nigeria, the trade union organizations NLC and TUC for their permanent support and accompaniment in all the campaigns and struggles in defense of the rights of Cuba.

“We thank Nigerians who have always supported us so that the legacy of our ancestors is not lost.”

Responding, Director of Regions at the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Janet Olisa, representing the Minister of Foreign Affairs, said the relationship between both countries was based on shared values and mutual support.

She said: “The spirit of cooperation and friendship definitely is what defines our national bilateral relations over the years. We reflect on our shared values, the journey we have made so far, the huge progress that has been we have gained throughout the years, and we must thank the Cuban Government and people for the warm welcome for our students over the years.

“We have such a very strong alumni that have studied especially in the field of medicine over the years and language, like my husband will say he speaks Spanish today because of the Cuban government, free education for diplomats who serve in Havana.

“This is part of the warm reception we as Nigerians have always received in Cuba, and because of that, our relationship, the resilience and the determination that we have in order to pursue this around the world justice, ensuring that human rights is a fundamental right for everyone to be able to benefit from democratic practices and for what is good for each Country, economic growth is not left out.

“We are hoping that in the next 50 years, our business community will thrive. We’ll have more interaction in that aspect.”