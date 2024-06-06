The government of Cuba has demanded the United States government to remove it from the list of countries allegedly sponsoring terrorism, stressing that Cuba has done nothing to be included in that list.

A statement issued by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made available to LEADERSHIP by its embassy in Abuja, condemned some US official media reports on May 15, 2024, which the country’s State Secretary submitted to the Congress.

The Cuban government described the reports as “one more of the arbitrary reports that normally describe countries without any international mandate or recognition. “

Advert

It also denounced the US Secretary of State, who listed four countries that allegedly “do not fully cooperate with the United States anti-terrorism efforts for the 2023 calendar year.”

The Cuban authorities said as opposed to what has happened in recent years, the list does not slanderously include Cuba among such countries.

It said, “Nonetheless, the State Department keeps Cuba as one of the states in a list of those allegedly ‘sponsoring’ terrorism. It is nothing but a totally unilateral and unfounded list whose sole purpose is to smear sovereign states and serve as a pretext for imposing coercive economic sanctions on them, as those ruthlessly imposed on Cuba.

“The demand for the United States government to amend such an injustice continues to be firmly and repeatedly made not only by the Cuban people and many governments, especially in Latin America and the Caribbean, but also by political, social and religious organisations in the United States itself and by several US politicians, Cuban government said in the statement.”

It added that the clear and absolute truth is that Cuba does not sponsor terrorism, but it has been a victim of it instead, including State terrorism.

“This is a question that can be confirmed by anyone interested in the topic and that is very well-known by the government of the United States, its State Department and its intelligence and law enforcement agencies. They are also fully aware of how significantly harmful the Cuban economy sanctions and actions are and the intimidating effect that automatically has on any State having it included in such a list, regardless of the truth.

“It is not enough to acknowledge that Cuba fully cooperates with the United States. Cuba does so with the entire international community as well. That is a widely known fact, and public opinion should not be misled. The President of the United States has all the privileges to act honestly and to do what is right,” the statement added.