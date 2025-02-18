At least one person has been allegedly shot dead in a recent cult clash between members of the Vikings confraternity and black axe in Delta State.

The fight occurred on Sunday in Ozoro, the headquarters of Isoko North, a local government area of Delta State.

The deceased, who was alleged to be a member of the Vikings confraternity, was reportedly attacked and murdered by the rival group around the Etevie community of the Ozoro kingdom at dusk yesterday.

In a viral video circulating on social media, a young man around his 30s, identified as “Sunday”, was seen lying on the ground lifelessly with injuries on several parts of his body.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, the trouble started days back when a certain young man whose identity is unknown was beaten to a stupor by a group of cultists for reasons not clearly stated.

“The matter started about a week ago when a group of suspected cult members beat one guy whose identity I don’t know,” he said.

At the time of filing this report, at least one person has been reported dead, with several others injured in the course of the conflict, which has kept the university community in tension.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force were seen carrying out patrols and raids to restore the town’s peace and orderliness.

When contacted, the police public relations officer (PPRO), Mr Bright Edafe, confirmed the development.