Makemation, the first feature film from Africa centred on artificial intelligence, is poised to make history as it prepares for its highly anticipated global release in Lagos, Nigeria, this Easter.

This groundbreaking production has already garnered international attention with a teaser screening at the 2024 Global AI Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a private viewing for stakeholders during the Kenya Innovation Week 2024, and an exclusive screening at the residence of the U.S. Consul General in Lagos, leading up to the Global Inclusivity and AI Africa Conference.

Now, Nigerian audiences will be the first to experience its full cinematic debut following its nationwide release on 18th April 2025, with an international rollout across other African countries, the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East set for May 2025.

Featuring an unconventional and exciting mix of Nollywood’s brightest stars, tech industry experts, public officials, and emerging talents from the social media sphere, Makemation is a four-quadrant family drama that distinctively blends pop culture, research, and AI into a high-tension, inspiring, and comedic masterpiece. This coming-of-age film takes audiences on an emotional, thought-provoking, and humorous journey, highlighting how young Africans are harnessing world-class technology to tackle some of the continent’s most pressing challenges.

Produced by a talented and dynamic team of young creatives, many in their 20s and 30s, Makemation goes beyond mere entertainment to explore critical themes such as STEM education, digital skills, financial literacy, and gender equality.

The film also advocates for greater accessibility to technology, the inclusion of disadvantaged populations, and equitable healthcare driven by locally developed solutions.

“Makemation is more than just a film; it’s a movement. We want to spark conversations, drive policy changes, and engage young minds—students, teachers, parents—on the transformative power of AI and the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution.

“As Generation Z and Generation Alpha shape the future, this is Nigeria and Africa’s moment to take the lead in the global digital revolution. Through this film, we invite the world to see the intersection of Nigeria’s creative and digital economies through our ambitions and traditions—and to co-create the best AI tools that will serve the interests of humanity,” says Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, the renowned AI for Development expert and global thought leader who created and produced Makemation.

The film is directed by the young, multi-award-winning filmmaker, Michael “AMA PSALMIST” Akinrogunde. Shot across diverse, visually stunning locations—including newly built sets in rural, riverine communities, as well as some of Lagos’ most exclusive areas and never-before-seen spaces—Makemation stands out with its exceptional storytelling, original score, striking production design, humour, and deeply insightful themes. It’s a culturally relevant film designed to captivate audiences of all ages, ethnicities, and religions, combining entertainment with education in an unprecedented manner.

As Makemation prepares for its global cinema release, audiences are invited not just to watch but to immerse themselves in a cinematic experience that will redefine Africa’s future through art and technology. Produced by Rise Interactive Studios and Rise Networks, two visionary sister organisations dedicated to showcasing Africa’s innovation potential, the film sends a clear message: Tomorrow is already here in Africa, and Nigeria’s youth will not be left behind in the technological transformation reshaping the world.

Makemation is exclusively distributed by Nile Entertainment, led by consummate film entrepreneur, Moses Babatope. When it premieres in cinemas worldwide, don’t just watch it with your family, colleagues, and friends—hold on tight to the laughter and lessons, join the conversation at makemation.com, and follow @makemationfilm across all social media platforms.