Culture Brings The Military Closer To The People – Runsewe

The director general of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, said culture is key to not only humanizing but bringing the military closer to the citizens.

Runsewe spoke during a courtesy visit of the Niger Republic Higher Military School to the council’s headquarters in Abuja.

The military on a training session of its staff at the Nigerian Defence College with focus on Military Cooperation and Cross Border Security: Case Study of Nigeria, indicated interest in how culture and socio-economic parameters impact security in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, team leader of the Niger Republic military delegates in Nigeria, Colonel Abdoul Razak Ben Ibrahim said, “The comprehension of culture is crucial to security because as military members we work in areas where cultures differ. So, we should understand the different cultures for successful military operations.

“Our presence is also an opportunity to appreciate the Nigerian culture we have always heard about. We are here to take with us a piece of Nigerian culture to integrate with ours.”