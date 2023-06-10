MUSON Choir, Michael Vallhardt Thrill Music Lovers @ King Charles III Coronation Concert

The Musical Society of Nigerian (MUSON) Choir, in collaboration with the multiple award-winning music director, Michael Vallhardt and other popular Nigerian musicians thrilled their Nigerian audience at local coronation concert for King Charles III held recently in Lagos.

The concert organized by MUSON Center and the British High Commission in honour of the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom featured international acclaimed musicians, award winning choirs, musicologists, and music directors within and outside Nigeria.

Mesmerizing the audience with its outstanding renditions, was The MUSON Symphony Orchestra whose vocal prowess and skillful talents on the musical instruments drew thunderous applause from the audience as it traversed a musical repertoire of local and international songs, from Ki Le N’ F’ Oba Pe, The King Rejoice, Hallelujah among others conducted by the German-born, Michael Villhardt.

Similarly, the MUSON Choir conducted by Nigerian musicologist and director, Emeka Nwokedi gave a stirring performance at the event.

Speaking at the concert, the British High Commissioner