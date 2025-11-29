Nigerian singer and songwriter CupidSzn has been selected as Apple Music’s latest Up Next artist in Nigeria,a major milestone that spotlights his rapid ascent from a self-taught producer to a flagship artist for the renowned Mavin Global label.

“Being selected for the Up Next Campaign means a lot to me,” CupidSzn shared. “It’s a reminder that the vision is resonating and the journey is just beginning. My fans can expect more artistry and storytelling. We’re not just making music anymore, we’re shaping the sound of Afrobeats.”

His journey began in Port Harcourt, inspired by a Juice WRLD video. He taught himself production using digital apps before a pivotal move to Lagos, where he amassed over 10 million streams even before signing with Mavin.

His debut EP, Mythera, has since cemented his status as a fresh voice, blending melody, myth-inspired themes, and reflective songwriting in tracks like ‘Palava’ and ‘Super’.

As an Up Next honoree, CupidSzn joins the ranks of global superstars like Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, and Tems, who were previously featured in the program.

His music will be featured on Apple Music’s flagship Up Next playlist, introducing his innovative take on Afrobeats to a worldwide audience.