Members of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) in Nigeria have congratulated Ghana’s president-elect, John Dramani Mahama, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on his landmark electoral victory.

It would be recalled that former President Mahama secured a decisive lead in the 2024 presidential election conducted on Saturday, which many have described as a triumphant return to power.

Although the Electoral Commission of Ghana was yet to officially declare the final results, the overwhelming support for Mahama has rendered his victory all but indisputable, and has continued to receive outpour of congratulatory messages from different groups and individuals.

Reacting to the outcome through a congratulatory statement, the CUPP, through its Secretary General, Peter Amen, along with Nigeria’s opposition lawmakers, praised Mahama’s victory as a reaffirmation of the power of opposition, and a powerful endorsement of his vision and leadership by the Ghanaian electorate.

The coalition described the election as a pivotal moment for Ghana and an inspiration for other African democracies striving for transparency, accountability, and people-centered governance.

According to CUPP, Mahama’s victory is a proof to the importance of staying true to democratic ideals and maintaining a genuine connection with the electorate, even as a member of opposition party.

The message read in part: “John Dramani Mahama’s resounding victory is an evidence of his unwavering commitment to the people of Ghana and their collective aspirations.

“It is also a vindication of progressive leadership and an unyielding focus on national development.

“His success not only highlights the maturity of Ghana’s democracy but also serves as sign of hope for other African nations grappling with political instability. The CUPP proudly congratulates him and the people of Ghana on this remarkable achievement.”

The CUPP also commended the Ghanaian electoral process, describing it as peaceful, credible, and a model for other African nations to emulate.

They noted that the transparent conduct of the elections reinforced the belief that democracy can flourish when political actors prioritize national interest over personal ambition.

In the same statement, however, the CUPP sharply criticised certain elements within Nigeria’s opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), accusing them of cowardice and engaging in petty distractions at a time when unity and focus are paramount.

This stern rebuke followed recent claims by some factions in the PDP alleging that CUPP spokesperson and member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ugochinyere Michael Ikeagwuonu (popularly known as Ikenga Ugochinyere), had been suspended from the party.

The CUPP described the allegations as baseless, mischievous, and indicative of the PDP’s ongoing internal dysfunction.

The coalition labeled the suspension claim as the desperate act of a fractured party clinging to unproductive schemes instead of addressing its glaring leadership crises and electoral failures.

“It is both laughable and pathetic that some elements in the PDP, instead of focusing on rebuilding their party and providing credible opposition, have resorted to peddling falsehoods and engaging in smear campaigns.

Such cowardly tactics not only expose their lack of vision but also diminish their credibility before the Nigerian people,” the statement partly read.

The CUPP emphasized that the PDP’s refusal to engage in meaningful introspection and reform continues to hinder its chances of reclaiming relevance in Nigeria’s political landscape.

According to the coalition, the PDP’s repeated reliance on propaganda and internal strife is a stark contrast to Mahama’s disciplined and strategic approach, which ultimately secured his victory in Ghana.

The Coalition did not mince words in calling on the PDP to abandon its self-destructive tendencies, undergo necessary reforms, and embrace a focused, unified strategy that prioritizes the interests of the Nigerian people over narrow, self-serving agendas.

“At a time when Nigerians are yearning for credible alternatives to the ruling party, the PDP’s behavior is nothing short of disgraceful. Instead of acting as a formidable opposition, they have chosen the path of cowardice, petty distractions, and internal bickering.

This is a wake-up call for the PDP to reform, refocus, and march towards victory, as Mahama has demonstrated in Ghana,” the CUPP stated.

The Coalition further reaffirmed its unwavering support for Hon. Ugochinyere, dismissing the suspension rumors as the baseless fabrications of disgruntled PDP factions seeking to divert attention from their internal failures.

They declared that no amount of blackmail or propaganda could derail the Coalition’s commitment to promoting democracy, holding the government accountable, and representing the Nigerian people effectively.

The CUPP also took the opportunity to advocate for greater maturity and responsibility among political actors in Nigeria, stressing that distractions and cowardly tactics only serve to weaken the opposition’s ability to challenge the status quo effectively.

In conclusion, the CUPP reiterated its congratulations to John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana, while calling on Nigerian political parties to draw lessons from his success.

They urged all stakeholders to prioritize unity, strategy, and accountability as indispensable tools for achieving political success and advancing national development.