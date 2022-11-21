The coalition of opposition political parties, CUPP, has unveiled further troubling details in the voters’ register.

CUPP spokesperson Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere made the disclosure while addressing a world press conference on Monday.

This is coming shortly after its expose on Imo that showed fake registrations in the voters’ register and pointedly identified those behind the compromise the register.

Ugochinyere went further to commend the INEC Chairman for his swift action in the publication and cleaning up the register and the announcement that so far, over 2.7 million fake registrations have been weeded off the register.

While noting that this action from INEC will harm the plan of those behind the fake registrations that were done to undermine a credible electoral process, he, however, released evidence that there are more fake registrations by way of underage voters, multiple registrations with one identity, registration of dead or foreign persons, particularly by the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu.

CUPP then called on INEC and the Security Agencies to ensure that the culprits behind the fake registrations were arrested and prosecuted.

He said they not only plot to taint the voters’ register but also want to stop the use of BVAS in the February elections by planning the removal of the INEC chairman on trumped-up charges for refusing to do their bidding.

CUPP thus warns well-meaning Nigerians the courts and security agencies to resist this plot from those who only want to undermine the proposed credible elections by arresting and removing the INEC chair on fraudulent claims.

“It is for this purpose that the Nigerian opposition and indeed all Nigerian citizens of goodwill have resolved that we shall resist and reject any form of arrest of the INEC Chairman when he returns to the country. We shall also vehemently resist and reject every form of resignation from office by the INEC Chairman either forced or otherwise or any other form or method of removal from office as the Omuma Magic initiators now speak more boastfully and assuredly than before.