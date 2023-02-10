Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has described the Supreme Court judgment restraining the Federal Government from implementing the February 10 deadline of the old naira notes as a victory to the nation.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Public Relations Habibu Nuhu Kila made available to newsmen in Dutse.

The governor also expressed his happiness over the Judgement that will bring ease to social and economic difficulties people are facing as a result of the new Naira policy introduced by CBN.

“Economic activities in the country are almost in a state of collapse as a result of the current situation but with the judgment of the apex court people can now transact their normal business with both old and new naira notes simultaneously, this is a welcome development” Governor Bdaru declared

He then called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to as a matter of urgency make the new naira notes available to the public in order to alleviate the current hardship in the country.

The governor also urged CBN as a matter of national interest to comply with the court order which directed the continued use of old Naira notes as legal tender.