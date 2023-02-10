Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) have launched a partnership and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at addressing child rights violations and poverty in Nigeria.

Speaking during the launch of the partnership yesterday in Abuja, the chairman of NESG, Niyi Yusuf, said: “Today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders, and it is crucial that we tackle child rights violations and poverty in Nigeria to ensure their success.

According to the National MPI 2022, two-thirds of our children are multi-dimensionally poor, with 51 percent of all poor people being children. Yusuf said this means over half of poor children lack the intellectual stimulation necessary for early childhood development.

“Our partnership with UNICEF is both timely and significant. UNICEF is a leading provider of humanitarian and developmental aid for children worldwide, and this launch represents a critical step towards a future where children’s rights are respected, and they receive the support they need to become productive citizens,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

UNICEF Nigeria country representative, Cristian Munduate, said: “UNICEF is dedicated to protecting children’s rights in Nigeria and worldwide, and helping them build a strong foundation for their future.

“Our partnership with NESG highlights the urgency of realising this goal and will coordinate efforts to achieve child rights protection in Nigeria through effective public policies.

“Investing in children is investing in human capital. The right to health, nutrition, and care, especially during the first 1000 days of life, can have a significant impact on a child’s ability to live, grow, learn, and rise out of poverty. It can break the cycle of poverty for families, communities, and countries, and shape a society’s long-term stability and prosperity.”