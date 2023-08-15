Custodian Investment Empowers 125 Youths

Custodian Investment Plc has demonstrated its dedication to corporate social responsibility by mentoring approximately 125 youths at its 2023 Mentorship Conference.

Since its inception in 2018, the company’s mentorship programme has successfully guided and inspired over 1,000 young individuals from across the country, aiming to bridge the knowledge gap that exists among the youths of Nigeria.

The founder and group managing director of Custodian Investment, Mr. Wole Oshin said, while Nigeria is rich with talented young individuals, many lack proper guidance and direction in their pursuits.

He stressed the importance of offering mentorship from accomplished entrepreneurs, professionals, and individuals who have achieved remarkable feats, aiming to ignite the same passion within the mentees.

He remarked that the social media space is good but incidentally, some people used it wrongly because of their exposure to negative influences in that space.

While expressing the company’s hope that the participants would leave the conference empowered with valuable insights from the experienced facilitators assembled for the event, Oshin said: “we feel it is important that we guide as much as possible the young people of this country who will be managers and leaders of tomorrow to be mentored by successful entrepreneurs, professionals, and people that have done great things and who sometimes ago were like them.”

He emphasised that the guidance provided would contribute to the participants’ future roles as managers and leaders of the nation.

The conference featured distinguished speakers, including serial entrepreneur, corporate and commercial lawyer, Mrs. Seyi Banigbe. She shared seven key principles for success with the mentees, advising them to embrace their unique identities, cultivate meaningful relationships, aspire for the best for all, integrate rationality and emotions, pursue excellence consistently, choose their teams wisely, and to set and persistently pursue goals.

Banigbe urged the mentees to explore, evolve and remain inquisitive while being open to suggestions.

Renowned radio presenter of Cool FM’s ‘Drive Time Show’, Also, Chukwuma Aligwekwe, encouraged the participants to identify teachable moments and emphasised that leadership should become a part of their lifestyles.

He urged them to remain observant, identify opportunities, and contribute solutions to challenges, emphasizing that recognising one’s passions is pivotal in achieving success.

Award-winning songwriter and photographer, Toyin Sokefun-Bello, popularly known as TY Bello, shared insights on how one’s surroundings and interactions shape the quality of life.

She encouraged the participants to actively engage with their environment and affirmed the power of perception in creating positive changes, saying “the things that surround you, that come out of you and the people that you engage with all the time, will change the quality of life you are going to have.”