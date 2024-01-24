Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Katsina State area command generated the sum of N1.13 billion in revenue in 2023.

The command’s comptroller, Mr Mohammed Umar, disclosed this when he unveiled the promotion of 30 officers.

He said the command exceeded its targeted expectations within the period despite the closure of borders and insecurity in the state.

Umar said within the period, the command intercepted 369 contraband items, which included used vehicles, tires, second-hand clothing, vegetable oil, and foreign parboiled rice, among others.

He underscored the command’s commitment to adherence to the directive on border closure and enforcing the principles, guidelines and instructions to discharge its statutory duty within the laws.

The comptroller also pointed out the progress made in fostering synergy with other security agencies for intelligence gathering and improved operations within and outside the border corridors.

He urged the promoted officers to rededicate themselves to their work, emphasizing the constitutional mandate of revenue generation, legitimate trade facilitation, and suppression of smuggling.